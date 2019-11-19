This Couple Hosted an Olive Garden-Themed Wedding with Unlimited Breadsticks

A good relationship is built on shared food interests. Also love, respect, trust, etc., but what really makes it work is an affinity for the same pizza toppings and you know it. So when Olive Garden super-fans Samantha Roberts and Jeff Gilleland tied the knot, it was only right they celebrate with a catered feast of spaghetti, mushroom ravioli, and unlimited breadsticks.
The Michigan-based pair, who had met years prior on a blind date, spent the early stages of their relationship at OG. "When you love the chicken parm as much as we do, it becomes a pretty easy decision where to eat," they told Insider. But it was in 2017, when the groom scored Olive Garden's Pasta Passport to Italy, that they took things to the next level -- with each other and the chain.
Before embarking on the week-long, all-inclusive vacay, Gilleland enlisted the Olive Garden team to plan a vineyard proposal. And once they landed back in America, the newly-betrothed had their engagement photos taken at the restaurant.
"Doing engagement photos with Olive Garden was the perfect way to not only commemorate our love for each other, but also the special role that Olive Garden has played all along," they said. "We also got to eat for a solid two hours straight, just like we did consistently throughout our trip to Italy. Neither of us complained about that!"
When it came time to iron out their wedding menu, it was easy. Dinner and hors d'oeuvres included the restaurant's bruschetta, fettuccine alfredo, chicken parmigiana, spaghetti and meatballs, cheese piadina, and more. They had five Dolcini flavors -- Chocolate Mousse, Amaretto Tiramisu, Limoncello Mousse, Dark Chocolate Cake, and Strawberry and White Chocolate Cream Cake -- for dessert. And last but certainly not least, guests enjoyed a late-night breadsticks bar (with marinara and Alfredo dipping sauces, of course).
"It was exactly what we needed to keep the party going," they added, per the report. "There wasn't much that was going to get in between us and a late-night breadstick bar by Olive Garden. It was perfectly timed around the dance parties that were going on."
The newlyweds surprised friends and family with one final thank you: complimentary pasta passes for nine weeks of unlimited pasta, sauce, soup, salad, and breadsticks.
Hey, Olive Garden... maybe capitalize on this and start a dating app for customers? Just a thought. Happy to beta test!
