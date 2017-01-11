Olive Garden's Unlimited Pasta Passes Are Back

Olive Garden's Never Ending Pasta Pass -- the exclusive $100 card that gets you unlimited pasta, sides, and drinks -- is coming back for the chain's annual promotion this week. And while all 2,000 of the Never Ending Pasta Passes sold out in just one second last year, it looks like there's a much better chance you'll get your breadstick-grubbing hands on one before they're gone this year.

Olive Garden announced Monday that its new batch of the legendary unlimited pasta cards will go on sale for one hour on Thursday, September 15th at 2 pm ET via its Pasta Pass website. But perhaps most importantly, the company is cranking up the number of available passes to 21,000 this year to celebrate the deal's 21st anniversary. If you're willing to fork over a hundred bucks and lucky enough to snag one, you'll be entitled to unlimited pasta, sauces, pasta toppings, salads or soups, and Coca-Cola drinks for seven whole weeks, starting on October 3rd and lasting through November 20th. That's a lot of damn pasta.