Olive Garden's First-Ever Merch Release Is Food-Covered PJs for Breadstick Lovers

If the buttery smell of endless breadsticks is your idea of heaven, you can now get the sleepwear to let the world know where you stand.

The Olive Garden, bastion of endless menu items, has launched a line of holiday pajamas that feature never-ending soups, salad, and breadsticks, as well as its after-dinner mints and pasta. The pasta-loving PJs will be available starting on December 6 at 10 am EST. So, you have a few days to make plans.

Its hooded onesies come in a range of sizes so everyone in the family can be the Olive Garden they have in their hearts. Adult pajamas will run you $35. Kid sizes are a little cheaper at $25. While it represents the endless carbs your taste buds desire, the PJs themselves are not endless. They are, in fact, limited, and you will have to pay for every set you want to own.

Still, you’ll have those onesies around the house in time for the holidays, and the family photo that you’ll cherish and your kids will hate for years and years to come.