This Taco Belle Dress Will Make You Fast Food Royalty

"I had already sewn the yellow ballgown without tacos several years earlier for children's parties and it was during this time that someone snapped a photo of me while at Taco Bell and it ended up going viral," Mears tells Thrillist. "Fast forward about three years and I landed a role in a Taco Bell commercial wearing another dress I made from wrappers, so I decided to bring the Belle dress out from storage and continue the legacy."

That's right. There are multiple Taco Bell-inspired dresses that Mears has made. You can see the one from the commercial below.

The above Taco Belle ensemble isn't available at her store, but Mears does create commissioned work when she's able to take it on. So, if you absolutely must have your own Taco Belle, maybe you can find her on Instagram or Facebook to talk her into make you the princess or prince of Tamales-burgh, USA.