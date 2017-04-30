News

This One-of-a-Kind Pizza Dress Is Super Cheesy

Published On 04/30/2017
Pizza Dress
Olivia Mears

Maybe it's a prom dress. Maybe it's a dress for an average night out. Maybe it's perfectly designed for eating an entire pizza by yourself on a weekday afternoon. No matter where you'd wear this one-of-a-kind dress, you're likely to attract quite a bit of attention. 

Pizza Dress
Olivia Mears

Designer Olivia Mears created this wondrous pizza textile she calls the Pizzarella dress. When you wear it like a normal dress, it's very clearly pizza-themed. However, when you sit down, it turns into a giant, round pizza with green peppers, black olives, mushrooms, tomatoes, and pepperoni. 

"I created the dress for Domino's Piece of the Pie Contest," Mears, who runs the Etsy shop Avant-Geek, tells Thrillist. "It took a few hours each day for a few weeks before it was finished."

Olivia Mears

You may recognize Mears from some of her other designs. While most are fantasy influenced, she has dabbled in culinary-inspired dresses. She was previously featured here for her Taco Belle dress. That was her second taco-inspired endeavor. She'd also created an impressive dress entirely out of Taco Bell wrappers.

Unfortunately, if you're falling in love with her work, the Pizzarella dress is one-of-a-kind and is not for sale. She does custom work, but her store is currently only accepting commissions for accessory pieces at the moment.

Dustin Nelson is a News Writer with Thrillist. He holds a Guinness World Record but has never met the fingernail lady. Follow him @dlukenelson.

