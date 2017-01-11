Olmec Is Back in This Intense 'Legends of the Hidden Temple' Movie Trailer

If you ever dreamed of conquering the massive foam jungle set of Nickelodeon's '90s game show Legends of the Hidden Temple, then you'll remember how it was basically like a real-life Indiana Jones movie -- for kids. That likely explains why the company turned it into an actual film, slated to come out this Thanksgiving. And now, a new trailer released on Thursday proves it's certainly not a game anymore.

Children of the '90s will always remember Hidden Temple for its elaborate obstacle course, crazy physical challenges, and cool-sounding team names like the Blue Barracuda, the Orange Iguanas, and the Silver Snakes. But as you can see in the new clip released by BuzzFeed (shown above), the new Hidden Temple in the new movie is decidedly more intense. Best of all, Olmec is back and Kirk Fogg makes an appearance, of course.