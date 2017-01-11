News

Olmec Is Back in This Intense 'Legends of the Hidden Temple' Movie Trailer

By Published On 10/06/2016 By Published On 10/06/2016

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Workouts That Are So Last Year, and What to Do Instead

If you ever dreamed of conquering the massive foam jungle set of Nickelodeon's '90s game show Legends of the Hidden Temple, then you'll remember how it was basically like a real-life Indiana Jones movie -- for kids. That likely explains why the company turned it into an actual film, slated to come out this Thanksgiving. And now, a new trailer released on Thursday proves it's certainly not a game anymore.

Children of the '90s will always remember Hidden Temple for its elaborate obstacle course, crazy physical challenges, and cool-sounding team names like the Blue Barracuda, the Orange Iguanas, and the Silver Snakes. But as you can see in the new clip released by BuzzFeed (shown above), the new Hidden Temple in the new movie is decidedly more intense. Best of all, Olmec is back and Kirk Fogg makes an appearance, of course.

Earlier this year, plot details revealed the movie follows siblings Sadie, Noah, and Dudley as they attempt escape from the hidden temple and -- like with so many other kids movies before it -- prove to the world that the legend is real. And although the movie is clearly made for a kids, the new clip is worth watching just for the '90s nostalgia alone. 

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Tony Merevick is Cities News Editor at Thrillist and always wanted to be on the Blue Barracudas team. Send news tips to news@thrillist.com and follow him on Twitter @tonymerevick.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
The Best Reactions From Wednesday's Presidential Debate

related

READ MORE
Apple Is Charging $149 to Fix iPhones with a Known Design Flaw

related

READ MORE
This Is the Farthest Place on Earth You Can Get from Everyone Else

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like