Watch an Olympian Get a Surprise Proposal on Live TV
She didn't get a gold medal, but she got a ring.
María Belén Pérez Maurice won't be leaving the Tokyo 2020 Olympics with a gold medal, but she did get something shiny.
The Argentinian fencer's coach and partner surprised her by popping the question on live TV, and people can't stop talking about it. It sounds like the plot of a rom-com, but it really happened and it's so cute you have to see it.
After losing in the first round against Anna Márton, a fencer from Hungary, Pérez Maurice was speaking with the media, according to TODAY. When she turned around mid-interview she saw Lucas Guillermo Saucedo, her coach and partner, holding a handwritten sign asking her if she would marry him. Pérez Maurice pulled down her mask to scream joyfully before Guillermo Saucedo got down on one knee. Pérez Maurice nodded and the two locked lips on camera.
The internet was buzzing about the big moment, and still is days later.
Pérez Maurice posted several Instagram Stories about the proposal. In one, she wrote that you "don't have to win a medal at the Olympics to leave a champion,” per TODAY.
We're not crying, you are.