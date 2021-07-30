Olympic Athletes You Should Follow on TikTok for Behind-the-Scenes in Tokyo

NBC has done a good job keeping us entertained with 24/7 Olympics coverage—be it live streams, prime time rebroadcasts, and behind-the-scenes looks in Tokyo. But what happens when the day is done and athletes head back to their cardboard beds for a little R&R, you ask? Well, they hop on TikTok.

The globe's greatest competitors have taken to the video sharing platform to give viewers a little inside glimpse at life in the Olympic Village. Here's a handy list of some of the athletes you should be following.