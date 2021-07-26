An Olympic Cyclist Celebrated Gold While the Real Winner Waited at the Finish Line

Dutch cyclist Annemiek van Vleuten flew past the finish line with her arms raised in triumph during Sunday's women's road race. The only problem? She hadn't actually won the Olympic event. Anna Kiesenhofer had arrived an entire minute ahead of van Vleuten—unbeknownst to her—to claim the gold.

The 30-year-old Austrian, who managed to break away from the pack 40 kilometers (25 miles) from the finish, was so far ahead that she was out of sight from other competitors on the 147-kilometer (91-mile) course. Hence van Vleuten's error.

"When I crossed the line, I thought I had won," she said, according to CNN. "I'm gutted about that, of course."

Van Vleuten's disappointing realization follows previous heartbreak from the last Olympics when she suffered a major crash in Rio that dashed her Olympic hopes that year.