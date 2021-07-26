An Olympic Cyclist Celebrated Gold While the Real Winner Waited at the Finish Line
Annemiek van Vleuten scored the silver, but only after celebrating the gold.
Dutch cyclist Annemiek van Vleuten flew past the finish line with her arms raised in triumph during Sunday's women's road race. The only problem? She hadn't actually won the Olympic event. Anna Kiesenhofer had arrived an entire minute ahead of van Vleuten—unbeknownst to her—to claim the gold.
The 30-year-old Austrian, who managed to break away from the pack 40 kilometers (25 miles) from the finish, was so far ahead that she was out of sight from other competitors on the 147-kilometer (91-mile) course. Hence van Vleuten's error.
"When I crossed the line, I thought I had won," she said, according to CNN. "I'm gutted about that, of course."
Van Vleuten's disappointing realization follows previous heartbreak from the last Olympics when she suffered a major crash in Rio that dashed her Olympic hopes that year.
While she didn't win gold this year, she did win silver.
"I'm really proud of the medal because I did not have an Olympic medal. It's also a silver medal with a shine on it, because I felt super good today," she told reporters.
The confusion was also largely attributed to the lack of earpieces from the race, which most major races tend to have but are not allowed at the Olympics. It leaves riders relatively in the dark without the added communication.
"This is an example [of what happens] if you ride an important race like this without communication," van Vleuten added. "All World Tour races have communication, and now it's the three of us standing here and wondering who has actually won."
Check back during the games for all of Thrillist’s continuing Olympics coverage. Think of us like an all-knowing friend watching along with you to answer all the most important questions, like how heavy Olympic medals are, or why this year’s games are still called the 2020 Olympics. We'll explain everything from what ROC means to why athletes are sleeping on cardboard beds, and much, much more.