Olympic Judges Gave the Big Air Winner a Cheeky Score During His Victory Lap

And even though it didn't matter, the six judges of the event awarded Ruud a score: 69s all across the board.

It's a pretty memorable way to end any Olympics, but even more so because this was Ruud's first Olympics and his first gold medal. Ruud dedicated his win to his father, who passed away last year. "Papa, you're with me," Ruud said while on the podium.

So, even the rare goofy moment at the Olympics still comes with a tearjerker moment.

You can watch the entire Men's Freestyle Skiing Big Air event on NBC.com. Ruud's final, 69 scoring run is in the final portion of the video.