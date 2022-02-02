These Are the US States That Have Won the Most Olympic Medals at the Winter Games

There are a lot of ways the Olympics can be judged. Sportsmanship. Individual medals. The medal count between countries.

Less familiar is putting the medal count between states in the US. Onlinebetting.com pulled together data to pit all 50 states against each other in their Winter Olympic medal count. You can see the results in the map below. Minnesota came out on top in the final tally, piling up 92 total medals. It also had the most gold medals at 34.

Massachusetts and New York were also notable in that final ranking. Each won medals in 18 of 23 Winter Games, the most of any state.