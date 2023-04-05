Camping Reservations Are Required at This Popular National Park This Summer

If you are planning on camping at Olympic National Park's Staircase Campground in July and August, you'll need to make a reservation in advance. The park has rolled out a new reservation system that will help manage crowds during its busiest season. The new system allows people to make reservations online or calling a toll free number.

According to the National Park Service, if you plan on camping at the Staircase Campgrounds between July 5 and August 31, 2023, you will need to book online through the Recreation.gov website. You can also call 877-444-6777 to make the reservation at any of the Olympic National Park 49 campground sites.

"Visitation to the Staircase area of Olympic National Park has steadily increased in recent years," said Revenue and Fee Program Manager Cheryl Higbee in a statement shared by NPS. "This summer reservation system will help visitors plan a visit to this remote area of the park during the busiest season of the year."

The reservations for the campsite during this time can be made two weeks in advance and up to one day in advance. The cost will be $24 per night, and you can reserve up to seven nights. Outside of this busy holiday season, reservations will still be available first come, first served.