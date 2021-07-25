The Newest Olympic Basketball Star is a Robot

Even during the most popular competitions, there isn't a whole lot to see around stadiums and arenas at the Tokyo Olympics. There aren't many people allowed into the games to watch.

However, there was one non-Olympian that caught the attention of spectators over the first weekend of the Tokyo 2020 games. It was a basketball-playing robot that drained shots during half-time of the men's basketball game between the US and France. (The US was upset in that game. It was the men's basketball team's first loss since 2004.)