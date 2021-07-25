The Newest Olympic Basketball Star is a Robot
This basketball-shooting robot could give Steph Curry a run from the three-point line.
Even during the most popular competitions, there isn't a whole lot to see around stadiums and arenas at the Tokyo Olympics. There aren't many people allowed into the games to watch.
However, there was one non-Olympian that caught the attention of spectators over the first weekend of the Tokyo 2020 games. It was a basketball-playing robot that drained shots during half-time of the men's basketball game between the US and France. (The US was upset in that game. It was the men's basketball team's first loss since 2004.)
The robot is terrifyingly tall. It's not hard to imagine this machine as the star of a horror film. But in addition to being a horrifying glimpse of the way humanity will meet its end, it's a pretty excellent basketball player.
The half-time show featured the robot shooting from around the court. It required a comical amount of time to set up each shot, but it can go nothing-but-net from half-court like it's no big deal. Maybe Team USA should think about making the robot its sixth man.
h/t Olympics.com
