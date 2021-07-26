This Olympic Rugby Player Is Showing Off All the Olympic Village Perks on TikTok

There's not enough content in the world to satiate our fascination with the Olympic Village. Where do the athletes sleep? What are the rules? How 'bout the perks? But athletes are working around the clock—even amidst, you know, competing on the world's biggest sporting stage—to provide us with that insider look. Especially Rugby star Cody Melphy.

The 28-year-old US Olympian has been documenting his experiences (both the good and the bad) since arriving just mere days ago. On July 21, Melphy shared that he would be heading to the Olympic Village the next day, and, upon arrival, began posting up a storm with behind-the-scenes looks—including a haul of free Team USA goodies gifted by Oakley, Samsung, Polo Ralph Lauren, and Nike.

He was also quick to debunk one of the more controversial Olympic Village questions people had, which is whether those cardboard beds athletes are sleeping on are meant to deter sex (they are not). Melphy created a TikTok showing off the sustainably made beds and testing their durability by jumping on his with a teammate.

