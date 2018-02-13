Terrifying Video Shows What It's Like to Compete in the Olympics' Most Insane Sport

Skeleton might be the most terrifying event in the Winter Olympics. There are a lot of sports in the Winter Games that could result in a serious injury -- ski jumping, halfpipe, luge, moguls -- but there's nothing quite like skeleton.
It's basically luge, except you're flying 90 miles per hour down an ice tube head first. Head first. It's not a sane thing to do.
In a new video for CNN's Great Big Story, American skeleton slider John Daly gives you a front row seat for a sport that shouldn't exist. "People have died doing this, and I know that," Daly says in the video. "But going 90 miles per hour is so damn fun."
He also notes in the video that his face is about one inch off the ice, and the G-force makes his eight-pound head feel like 40 pounds.
If those glimpses of what Daly sees aren't getting your palms sweaty enough, here are a couple more POV videos of skeleton riders doing their thing.
You can watch Daly compete as the men's skeleton events get underway on Thursday, February 15. The men's medaling heats will take place February 16, and the women's medaling heats will take place on February 17.
Check back during the games for all of Thrillist’s continuing Olympics coverage. Think of us like an all-knowing friend watching along with you to answer all the important questions, like how heavy are Olympic medals. We'll explain everything from curling rules and figure skating scoring to what OAR means, why winning athletes are receiving stuffed animals and much, much more.
