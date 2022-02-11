Watch This Olympic Snowboarder Set a World Record by Jumping 24 Feet Off the Halfpipe

Japanese snowboarder Kaishu Hirano didn't snag a medal of his own in the men's halfpipe final in Beijing. He did, however, walk away with a world record.

During his third and final competition run, Kaishu soared 24'4'' off the halfpipe. It doesn't just sound impressive, either. It is.

For reference, that's like jumping over four refrigerators stacked on top of one another—and happens to be the highest any man has ever gone on a backside air, Insider reports. The halfpipe is also 22 feet deep, which means Hirano flew more than 44 feet off the ground while at his peak.