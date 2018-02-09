Trump & Kim Jong Un Lookalikes Cause Stir at the Opening Ceremony, Get Kicked Out

Ahead of the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea, tensions between two particular world leaders have been especially fraught. Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un might be edging the world closer to a cataclysmic fallout, so it's no surprise the men weren't trading high-fives at the Games' Opening Ceremony on Friday.
But two impersonators were present in their stead, simulating a bourgeoning bro-mance between the two foes as the event kicked off. The duo was spotted in fine form, with Trump's doppelgänger sporting a comically oversized red tie, along with a shock of yellow hair beneath a USA hat. The Kim imposter looked eerily similar to the North Korean autocrat, with the same hipster-esque haircut and peacoat you're guaranteed to find roaming the streets of Brooklyn.
The Trump and Kim characters were promptly dismissed from the opening ceremony after drumming up enough attention to cause a stir.
Before their dismissal, the faux-leaders gave each other fist bumps, as bros do.
The Telegraph revealed the satirical duo behind the act, who say the just want the United States and North Korea to get along. "Let's start talking and stop with all the missiles and stop with the missiles and everything else," said the Kim impersonator, who asked to be identified only as Howard. The president's counterpart, played by professional Trump lookalike Dennis Alan, didn't say much, but flashed plenty of Trump-approved hand gestures, albeit with bigger mits.
