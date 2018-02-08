This Chart Reveals the Most Insane Facts About the 2018 Winter Olympics

With over two weeks worth of competition to keep up with, weird sports to understand, and a whole bunch of new names and faces to look out for, the 2018 Winter Olympics are already a bit intimidating. Not to mention, the host city is a little-known place quite literally on the other side of the globe.
Fortunately, a new infographic from the folks at WalletHub is packed with enough easily digestible statistics, background info, and otherwise interesting intel to turn you into an expert on all things PyeongChang 2018 in a matter of minutes.
For instance, did you know that PyeongChang is the smallest city to host the Olympics Games since 1994, when they were in Lillehammer, Norway? Or that this year's United States Team is the biggest of any ever sent to the Winter Games? Some other standout nuggets tucked in there:
- The PyeongChange Games are expected to cost about $13 billion, or around four times less than the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia.
- The average price for a week-long trip to PyeongChang for the Olympics is $4,683.
- McDonald's has sponsored the US Olympic Committee for 42 years, though that will end after this year.
- NBC is broadcasting roughly 2,400 total hours of coverage across five networks (the most ever for a Winter Olympics)
- 84% of the territory in PyeongChang is mountains.
- 13,000 police officers will be mobilized for the Games, plus 200 members from various official US security teams who'll be there to lend a hand.
You can scope out the whole chart below.
