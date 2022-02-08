Donovan Carrillo Is the First Figure Skater to Represent Mexico in More Than 30 Years

Donovan Carrillo didn't have the typical training grounds for an Olympic athlete. In training for Beijing 2022, he practiced at a mall rink and gave skating lessons for extra cash, according to HuffPost. But despite sometimes having to practice around couples on ice skating dates, Carrillo made history on February 8.

Carrillo is the first Mexican figure skater to advance to the free skate portion of the competition, and the first figure skater from the country to compete in the Winter Olympics in 30 years.

"I always wanted to be at the Olympics. I used to talk about this dream with people," an ecstatic Carrillo said according to NBC News. "They were always laughing or telling me that it was impossible for a Mexican to qualify."