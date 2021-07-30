An Olympics Safety Measure Is Creating Beautiful Displays of Teamwork Among Athletes

With COVID-19 cases rising across Tokyo, safety protocols have created some noticeable changes at the the summer Olympics this year. And while some of the protocols aren't ideal (no fans in the stands!), there's one that's led to a heartwarming gesture among winning athletes.

Rather than draping the gold, bronze, and silver medals on over the athletes' heads, Olympics officials are now delivering the medals to each winner standing on the podium via a tray with the expectation that they'll put on the medal themselves. The idea here is simple: social distancing. But because we're talking about the greatest athletes in the world, the process has given birth to beautiful displays of teamwork throughout the Tokyo Games so far.

Several teammates from countries all over the world have been seen helping each other put on their medals. Katie McLaughlin of Team USA placed a silver medal around the neck of teammate Katie Ledecky after the Women's 4 x 200m Freestyle Relay Final on Thursday.