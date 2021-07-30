An Olympics Safety Measure Is Creating Beautiful Displays of Teamwork Among Athletes
The medal ceremony looks a little different, but we're here for it.
With COVID-19 cases rising across Tokyo, safety protocols have created some noticeable changes at the the summer Olympics this year. And while some of the protocols aren't ideal (no fans in the stands!), there's one that's led to a heartwarming gesture among winning athletes.
Rather than draping the gold, bronze, and silver medals on over the athletes' heads, Olympics officials are now delivering the medals to each winner standing on the podium via a tray with the expectation that they'll put on the medal themselves. The idea here is simple: social distancing. But because we're talking about the greatest athletes in the world, the process has given birth to beautiful displays of teamwork throughout the Tokyo Games so far.
Several teammates from countries all over the world have been seen helping each other put on their medals. Katie McLaughlin of Team USA placed a silver medal around the neck of teammate Katie Ledecky after the Women's 4 x 200m Freestyle Relay Final on Thursday.
Days before that, Gabriela Agundez Garcia and Alejandra Orozco Loza of Team Mexico placed their shiny medals on each other after placing in the Women's Synchronized 10m Platform Diving event on July 27. And gold medalists from Team China did the same after the 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team Finals. The list of examples goes on and on.
In general, the ceremony has looked different this year—beyond just how medals are awarded. Athletes have also been asked to refrain from contact like high-fives or hugging. They also must keep masks on for nearly the entire medal ceremony presentation, except for brief photo-ops. What hasn't changed, though? The medal bite, of course.
“We have said from the very beginning one principle," International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach told TODAY. "This is that yes, we want to organize this Olympic Games, but we want to organize it in a safe and secure way for everybody.”
