Rio 2016
22 Photos That Show How the Olympics Changed in 100 Years

By Published On 08/23/2016 By Published On 08/23/2016
Olympics 1896 Team GB
Christ Beckett/Flickr
The 2016 Olympic Games came and went -- what, you didn't realize they were over? Must be nice to check out of the Internet and all media for two days.

Regardless, as time passes, we look back fondly on the memories cast in gold, the celebrations etched into our memories, and the blunders that live on in infamy. But before we look toward future iterations of the quadrennial (biennial if you count winter and summer) games, take a moment to consider where the modern Olympics began and where they've leapt to in just over 100 years.

In this photo set posted on reddit, one user compares the attire, settings, and context of the Olympics at the turn of the 20th century and today. Things look quite a bit different in Athens of 1896 and Rio of 2016 -- really, it's black-and-white vs. technicolor in so many ways.

Gymnastics in the past

Gymnastics in 1908

Gymnastics today

Gymnastics in 2016

Archery in the past

Archery in 1908

Archery today

Archery in 2016

Medal ceremonies in the past

Medal ceremony in 1896

Medal ceremonies today

Medal ceremony in 2016

Olympic stadiums in the past

Olympic Stadium in 1896

Olympic stadiums today

Olympic Stadium in 2016

Swimming in the past

Swimming in 1908

Diving today

Diving in 2016

Equestrian events in 1900

Equestrian events today

Equestrian events in 2016

The IOC in the past

The IOC in 1896

The IOC today

The IOC in 2016

Tennis players in the past

Tennis players in 1900

Tennis players today

Tennis players in 2016

Hurdles in the past

Hurdlers in 1908

Hurdles today

Hurdlers in 2016

Opening ceremonies in the past

Opening ceremonies in 1908

Opening ceremonies today

Opening ceremonies in 2016

Olympic mascots in the past

Olympic mascots in 1932

Olympic mascots today

Olympic mascots in 2016

