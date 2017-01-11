22 Photos That Show How the Olympics Changed in 100 Years

The 2016 Olympic Games came and went -- what, you didn't realize they were over? Must be nice to check out of the Internet and all media for two days.

Regardless, as time passes, we look back fondly on the memories cast in gold, the celebrations etched into our memories, and the blunders that live on in infamy. But before we look toward future iterations of the quadrennial (biennial if you count winter and summer) games, take a moment to consider where the modern Olympics began and where they've leapt to in just over 100 years.

In this photo set posted on reddit, one user compares the attire, settings, and context of the Olympics at the turn of the 20th century and today. Things look quite a bit different in Athens of 1896 and Rio of 2016 -- really, it's black-and-white vs. technicolor in so many ways.