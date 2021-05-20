Omaha Steaks Wants to Send You on a Meat-Filled ‘Steakation’

Omaha is probably not the first place that comes to mind when you hear the word vacation. Unless you’re a steak lover. Lucky for folks in that camp, Omaha Steaks is giving away a meat-filled weekend getaway in Omaha aptly dubbed a “steakation.” It’s no tropical holiday, but hey, steaks and summer do go hand in hand.

“Nothing says summer vacation better than a great steak and a cold drink,” Omaha Steaks’ Executive Chef David Rose (not of Schitts Creek fame) said in a press release.

From June 18 to 20, one steak fanatic and three friends will get the chance to spend a weekend in a steak-themed loft (think grilling decor and something described as a “steak-celebrating mural”) in the heart of steak country—all on Omaha Steaks’ tab.