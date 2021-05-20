Omaha Steaks Wants to Send You on a Meat-Filled ‘Steakation’
You’ll get the meat sweats just reading about this unique getaway.
Omaha is probably not the first place that comes to mind when you hear the word vacation. Unless you’re a steak lover. Lucky for folks in that camp, Omaha Steaks is giving away a meat-filled weekend getaway in Omaha aptly dubbed a “steakation.” It’s no tropical holiday, but hey, steaks and summer do go hand in hand.
“Nothing says summer vacation better than a great steak and a cold drink,” Omaha Steaks’ Executive Chef David Rose (not of Schitts Creek fame) said in a press release.
From June 18 to 20, one steak fanatic and three friends will get the chance to spend a weekend in a steak-themed loft (think grilling decor and something described as a “steak-celebrating mural”) in the heart of steak country—all on Omaha Steaks’ tab.
“Collectively we missed out on a lot of gatherings with family and friends last year. As Americans resume summer gatherings and get the itch to travel, we wanted to bring people together over a really fun and memorable experience,” fifth-generation Omaha Steaks owner Todd Simon said in the press release. “Our Steakation is the perfect way to share our love for what we do best: steak. I can’t wait to host our guests, showing them all that our hometown has to offer.”
Besides getting to stay in a swanky pad in Omaha’s hip Old Market neighborhood, the winner will also get a dinner for four whipped up by Omaha Steaks’ very own culinary team, as well as their choice of virtual grilling class, tickets to a local attraction, or a unique local dining experience. During their stay, guests will have access to all the Omaha Steaks products they can eat.
After the Steakation is over, the winner will get free quarterly steak boxes for a year. That’s a lot of beef.
To enter the sweepstakes, head over to the company’s website between May 20 and June 3.