Looks Like This Is Starbucks' Next Pink Drink

Starbucks appears to be striking while the iron is hot. Or, you could say, iced. On the heels of the viral success of its limited edition Unicorn Frappuccino, the coffee mega-chain may be on the verge of dropping yet another whimsical beverage onto its menu. If a series of recent social media posts from both patrons and company employees is any indication, it's teeing up the Ombré Pink Drink to be its next big hit.
As both Cosmopolitan and Business Insider have reported, there has been buzz on Twitter and Instagram regarding a new riff on the Pink Drink. For the uninitiated, the Pink Drink was a "secret" fan-made menu item -- made by replacing coconut milk for water in the Strawberry Açai Refresher and adding a scoop of sliced strawberries -- that initially made its mark on Instagram, and was then officially added to the Starbucks menu in April. The Ombré variation is reportedly similar, but with Lime Refresher in place of Strawberry Açai, and a splash of Passion iced tea. Judging by a few of the Instagram photos, it may also feature a few lime slices.
The drink has yet to be officially acknowledged by Starbucks, but several of the posts imply it will be available at the end of the May (both May 30 and May 31 have been floated as possible release dates). We've reached out to the company for comment, and will update with any official word. Hopefully, it isn't such a pain in the ass to make as to trigger any barista breakdowns.
Of course, if this Ombré concoction never comes to pass, there's an extensive secret drink menu full of wondrous unofficial offerings to ponder. Or... not.
