The New 'Game of Thrones' Beer Unleashes a Fan Favorite for the Iron Throne

You have to endure 2018 without new episodes of Game of Thrones. However, you don't have to go without giant bottles of Westeros-themed beer.
Ommegang just announced Mother of Dragons, the third official Game of Thrones beer in its Royal Reserve Collection. Four different brews will be released by the end of the year with each one focused on a character who is battling for the Iron Throne.
Each beer is modeled after the traits of its namesake character. The beer for the Breaker of Chains is a blend of smoked porter and a Belgian kriek, which is a lambic made with sour Morello cherries that gives the beer a "deep ruby-tinted mahogany" color. That blend is the fire and blood everyone wants the Dragon Queen to unleash on the Night King or Cersei or whoever the hell gets in her way with the show finally returns for its last season.
Make This Apple Brandy Elderflower Sparkler for Your Next Fancy Party
"Mother of Dragons represents in beer one of our favorite characters from Game of Thrones," said Ommegang president Doug Campbell. "Daenerys’s ascent from obscurity has been one of the most inspiring storylines of the show, and we’re thrilled to release a blend that embodies the character traits that have underpinned that rise."
This beer will be released on September 28, joining the Hand of the Queen barleywine ale and the Queen of the Seven Kingdoms sour blonde ale blend. Those were the first two beers released in this year's Royal Reserve Collection.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.