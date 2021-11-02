You Can Go on a 'Sopranos'-Themed Food Tour Through New Jersey

If you caught the newly released Sopranos' prequel—or, like me, are binging the HBO series just two decades later—you're probably throwing around "gabagool" and humming the theme song on a continuous loop. No? Just me? For those that want to figuratively toss on Tony A's gold chain, you can hop the New Jersey Turnpike for a Sopranos-themed food tour.

The experience, which On Location Tours has actually put on for nearly 20 years, was just updated with new stops across Newark that came straight from the prequel, Food & Wine reports. You'll start around 7th avenue and 39th street in Manhattan before heading down the Pulaski Skyway ramp toward The Muffler Man, Pizza Land, and the Valley Landscape silo.

You'll hit the hit series' most notable stops, like Tony's "business," also known as Barone Sanitation, the Skyway Diner, Big Pussy's auto body shop, and Satin Dolls, also known as Bada Bing. You'll stop by Father Phil's Parrish, Satriale's Pork Store, Party Box, Searchlight Diner, and St. Cecilia's Church.

Naturally, you'll have to get the onion rings at Holsten's, which Tony himself dubbed the "best in the state," and sit in the booth B-3 to recreate the show's final scene.

The Sopranos Tour is open to the public for $72 per person. If you're down to drop some extra dough, you can opt for the private service, which will run you either $160 a person (with a three-person minimum) or go even bigger with the $750 limo buyout.