On The Border Has a $9 Lunch Deal & 7 New Menu Items

It's out with the old, in with the new at On The Border. The restaraunt is spicing up its menu with a slew of new offerings, including a Queso Burger fit for any cheese lover out there and other tasty entre and appetizer offerings.

The all-new Queso Burger features a beef Tex-Mex burger loaded with pico de gallo, tortilla strips, pickled jalapeños, Mexican white cheese, smoky queso and guac, according to The Fast Food Post. Before you ask, no, the guac is not extra. If burgers aren't your thing, no worries. On The Border has tons of other new options to choose from.

Here are all the new additions to the already-flavor-packed menu:

Honey-Chipotle Shrimp Tacos

Tacos Al Pastor

Tacos Al Carbon

Smokehouse Fajitas

As if those additions alone aren't fiesta-worthy, On The Border also added two new torta types for fans to enjoy. There's the Monterey Ranch Chicken Torta and the Braised Carnitas Torta. The former features mesquite-grilled chicken and comes smothered in melted Jack cheese, loaded up with bacon crumbles and ranch dressing. The latter boasts braised carnitas covered in a creamy red chili sauce, honey-chipotle sauce, shredded cabbage, and pickled red onions. Both come on a perfectly toasted bolillo roll.

On The Border is also running a $9 lunch special deal, so if your mouth is watering after reading about all the new offerings, you can go in and get something without breaking the bank. The special includes a Pick Two Combo, meaning two meal options for the price of one, and a drink.

Looks like lunch is sorted, at least for the foreseeable future.