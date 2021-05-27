Join On the Border's Queso Club for $1 and Enjoy a Year’s Worth of Free Queso

On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina is launching a first-of-its-kind subscription called the Queso Club. Joining will get you free queso with any order for a year at any of the Mexican casual dining brand’s 122 restaurants across the country.

"Queso is our number-one selling menu item; I've even heard firsthand from guests they're happily addicted!" said On the Border’s Chief Marketing Officer Edithann Ramey in a press release. "Our guests are already used to annual subscriptions for all kinds of things, but we wanted to give them a subscription that gives back. An entire year of free spicy, cheesy goodness for just $1? It doesn't get much better than that!"

When you join the Queso Club, you’ll get free queso for a year with both dine-in and to-go orders. Membership costs $1 and the purchase of a bowl of queso—consider the snack a sign-on bonus.

To unlock your free year of queso, all you have to do is scan the QR code provided at your table in-restaurant or check out Queso365.com. Once you’re signed up, you can enjoy 365 days of free queso with every order from On The Border.

If you’ve had queso from the Tex-Mex eatery, you know how good it is. On The Border’s queso is made in-house, combining tomatoes, green chiles, onions, cilantro, poblano peppers, and jalapeños with rich, creamy cheese.

Joining the Queso Club will also get you loads of other rewards at On The Border, such as one point for every $1 spent. Members can also enjoy personalized rewards, access to VIP events, and enter challenges to earn other tasty rewards. Free queso is just the tip of the iceberg.