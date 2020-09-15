The ‘World’s Hottest Chip’ Is Back in Stores With a New, Insanely Spicy Recipe

Paqui rocked spice-lovers’ worlds when it first introduced “the world’s hottest chip” and thus birthed the viral #OneChipChallenge. Now, the chip maker is back with a brand new, even spicier chip that’s sure to make you sweat.

If you missed your chance to take the #OneChipChallenge before now, or just thought it wasn’t all that spicy, the company is once again putting forth the dare. Paqui announced the release of a brand new, individually packaged chip, seasoned with Carolina Reaper Peppers, Scorpion Pepper, and Sichuan Peppercorns. I’m sweating just thinking about it, honestly.

Scorpion Pepper and Sichuan Peppercorns are new additions to the recipe. They up the spice level significantly and make this new #OneChipChallenge all the more challenging for sure. And probably all the more painful. The company warns everyone who dares to eat the chip to wear gloves or wash their hands immediately after handling it. Oh, and be sure to keep it out the reach of children.