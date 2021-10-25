The Onion Recall That Has Made Hundreds Sick Is Now in All 50 States

Last week, the Food & Drug Administration (FDA) updated a recall notice for red, white, and yellow onions that may be contaminated with salmonella. The CDC says at least 652 people have gotten sick from the onions, and at least 129 hospitalizations have resulted from those sicknesses. Though, the last reported sickness was on September 30.

The original recall was for onions imported from Chihuahua, Mexico, by Prosource with the last of them having been imported on August 27. (Though, importantly, the onions could still be in homes and restaurants.) That recall has now expanded. Two new notices shared by the FDA expand the recall through all 50 states. The new ones come from Potandon Produce, which distributes under the Green Giant label, and Keeler Family Farms.

The onions recalled by Potandon were from ProSource, the company in the original recall, and are distributed under the Green Giant label. There are a variety of items listed in the recall, but it impacts whole yellow onions in two, three, and five-pound bags; whole white onions in two-pound bags; and whole red onions in two-pound bags.

"The recalled onions are past their typical shelf life and to our knowledge, none of them have tested positive for salmonella," said Mel Davenport, CEO at Potandon Produce. "Nevertheless, we are initiating this recall in an abundance of caution because we want to minimize even the slightest risk to public health."

The recall from Keeler Family Farms is also on red, yellow, and white onions shipped through August 25. The company says that none of the onions it distributed have tested positive for salmonella, but they're being recalled nonetheless. Its onions "were distributed to wholesalers, restaurants, and retail states in all 50 states and the District of Columbia," the notice states. The product was distributed in 25-pound and 50-pound mesh sacks marked "MVP (product of MX)."

The notice may be coming a bit late, given that the final distribution date was in late August. However, the organizations involved in the recall have noted that onions have a long shelf life. The recall is aimed at ensuring that anyone with these onions in their homes tosses them out.