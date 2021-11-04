More Onions Have Been Recalled Due to Salmonella

An expansive (and a bit late) onion recall hit in late October. The salmonella outbreak has made more than 800 people sick and hospitalized more than 150 people, per the CDC. On November 4, even more onions were added to the recall.

Pier-C Produce has announced a recall of "Mexican Origin, whole two-pound White Onions," according to the announcement shared by the Food & Drug Administration (FDA). Its onions were supplied by Keeler Family Farms, which was one of the two suppliers that received onions contaminated with salmonella from Chihuahua, Mexico. Keeler announced its recall on October 22.

This addition is quite limited compared to the initial recall, which reached all 50 states. The Pier-C onions were only distributed to a single retailer and a single wholesaler in Florida with the final distribution taking place in late August. So, like the rest of the recall, it comes a bit late. Most of the onions are unlikely to be in pantries or stores at this point.

Nonetheless, if you do have Pier-C onions at home, it's certainly not worth taking any chances. The onions were sold in two-pound mesh bags with labels that say Pier-C Produce and Product of Mexico with the UPC "0 33383 60051 2." They should be thrown out or returned to the place of purchase for a refund. Though, it's been a while since the onions were distributed, so returning onions at this point might be complicated.