Meal Kits Are Being Recalled Due to Onions That May Be Contaminated with Salmonella

The onion recall over salmonella has become far-reaching, even if it's coming a little late in the game. According to recalls shared by the Food & Drug Administration (FDA), more than 650 have gotten sick from the onions and more than 100 people have been hospitalized.

Notices shared by the FDA late last week expanded the onion recall, saying that the potentially contaminated onions have been distributed in all 50 states now. Additionally, the recall has also hit meal kits from HelloFresh and EveryPlate, which is owned by HelloFresh.

The company says in a pair of notices shared by the FDA that it was "informed by one of its ingredient suppliers that it is conducting a voluntary recall of its onions due to the potential presence of salmonella bacteria." The company says that all onions received from July 7 to September 8 should be chucked out. Though, many of those were probably already consumed or thrown out due to them being old. Onions received in kits after September 8 are not part of the recall.

The company's notice (EveryPlate, HelloFresh) has a list of the products and production week of the kits that are recalled. As with the initial recall and the later notices from Potandon Produce, which sold onions under the Green Giant label, and Keeler Family Farms, the recall comes pretty late in the lifespan of the onions. Still, if you have them around, it's worth throwing them out and washing any surfaces that have come into contact with the potentially contaminated onions.