Major Onion Recall Now Includes Salsas and Cheese Dips From Kroger & More

The national recall on onions is close to having more sequels than the Leprechaun franchise has movies. Though, the onions are sadly short on puns and Snoop Dogg.

The recall of onions due to hundreds of Salmonella cases has expanded again with one recall issued on August 11 and four more on August 13. The recall began on July 31 with the FDA sharing that onions from Thomson International in California were the likely starting point of the illnesses that have struck people in at least 43 states. The recalled onions have been distributed in every US state as well as Canada.

The recall announced August 11 comes from Spokane Produce and impacts a small number of products. This time it’s just salsa from Spokane because Thomson International provides its onions. These salsas were only distributed in Idaho, Montana, Oregon, and Washington. The other recalls, all announced August 13, come from Kroger, Smith's Food & Drug Stores, Fry’s Food Stores, and Fred Meyer stores. (Kroger owns all of those stores.) The chains are recalling cheese dips that were sold from deli counters and contained onions from Onions 52, which gets its onions from, you guessed it, Thomson International.

The recalled Spokane Produce and Kroger items are:

Saddlin' Up Salsa Hot (15-ounce, best by date of August 16)

Saddlin' Up Salsa Medium (15-ounce, best by date of September 30 or August 5)

Saddlin' Up Salsa Mild (15-ounce, best by date of August 11)

Salsa Verde (15-ounce, best by date of August 26

Salsa Verde (gallon, best by dates of August 11 or September 28)

Find a list of the cheese dips sold from the stores at the following links: Kroger, Smith's Food & Drug, Fry's Food Stores, Fred Meyer Stores

The previous recalls included red, yellow, sweet yellow, and white onions, as well as prepackaged products made with those products, that were sold at grocery stores in every state, including Walmart, Trader Joe's, Ralph's, Kroger, Fred Meyer, Publix, Giant Eagle, Food Lion, and H-E-B. The FDA has previously said, "If you don't know where your onions are from, don't eat, serve, or sell them or any food prepared with them."