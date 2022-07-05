Onions Sold at Publix & Wegmans Are Being Recalled Due to Listeria

Onions are divisive. I'd argue they're good on almost everything. Others want them 86'd from life. Despite these differences, everyone is coming together about what to do with this batch of onions.

A&M Farms has initiated a recall of some of its whole Vidalia onions, packaged from June 20-23. They have the potential to be contaminated with listeria monocytogenes, according to the recall notice shared by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

"We are glad that most of the implicated product never reached stores, but we are focused intently on alerting consumers in those areas that did receive the onions." Aries Haygood, co-owner of A&M Farms, said in a statement. "We stopped packing on the implicated line, and I am personally overseeing a full cleaning and sanitation of the equipment and an internal review of our processes."

The recalled onions have stickers showing the Little Bear brand and the PLU 4159. Fortunately, those onions were only made available to customers for two days at Wegmans: June 23 and 24. Publix, the other store where the onions were sold, only had the recalled vegetables available on June 22-24. That's a bit of an expansion of the previously-announced recall at Wegmans.

The onions were only available at Wegmans stores in Massachusetts; Rochester, New York; and the Erie West and Erie Peach Street locations in Pennsylvania. At Publix stores, the onions were only available in Florida and select stores in Georgia.

Six-pound bags of the Vidalia onions were also shipped to Sam's Club but were never made available to customers.

The company says that, at this point, no reported illnesses are connected with the contaminated onions. If you have or suspect you have onions that are part of the recall, the FDA urges you to return them for a refund or throw them out.