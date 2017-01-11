Internet Trolls Flooded Online Polls to Show That Trump Won the First Debate

Last night’s presidential debate between Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton was forecasted to be a rhetorical slugfest. But judging by the word salads advanced by Trump, Clinton marched to victory based on most analysis. Internet polls, however, didn't quite agree.

Immediately following the debate, an instant poll from CNN/ORC showed Clinton handing Trump a decisive loss, beating him by 35%. Tuesday morning, however, told a different story: Twitter was abuzz with memes claiming #TrumpWon, and a slew of prominent post-debate polls show the sniffling billionaire winning handedly.

How then, is this actually happening? According to the Daily Dot, Reddit and 4Chan users bombarded post-debate polls in a coordinated effort to portray Trump as the winner. If you follow Trump on Twitter, you’re aware that a stampede of trolls are there, salivating at his every (sad!) remark. Reddit is its own haven for Trumpkins too, as the /r/The_Donald thread maintains about 200,000 subscribers. The largest Clinton subreddit, on the other hand, maintains only about 28,000.