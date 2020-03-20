Host a Virtual Game Night With These Multiplayer Apps

There are only so many Parks & Recreation episodes to watch and online fitness classes to attempt on your living room floor before you need a bit more human interaction. Whether you've been social distancing for two days or 10, we're all bound to feel restless and bored. But while we do our part to flatten the curve, we've gotta rethink our IRL hangouts.
Order booze, set up some group FaceTime calls, and hunker down with friends for a (virtual) game night. Both Apple and Google Play Stores are stocked with all sorts apps to make yours a reality. Overly competitive friends and lots of wine are still encouraged.
Here's our running list of some of the best games to play with your friends from afar:
Psych!
If you've ever played Balderdash, you'll get the gist. Join the game remotely with your friends, choose from a number of categories, and start making up fake answers. You're legit encouraged to lie. Fun! Basically, you'll fabricate fake answers to real trivia questions and your pals will have to guess what's real. The objective is to trick them into choosing yours. You'll score points for guessing the right answer and for psyching your friends into guessing yours. Requires a minimum of two players.
Scrabble Go
Nothing riles me up like three glasses of Cabernet and friend trying to pass off "fleek" as a valid Scrabble word. Then again, isn't that all part of the fun? Download the Scrabble Go app and get ready to argue for hours on end with your loved ones. A sense of normalcy is a good thing in these hard times, right? The game allows up to four players.
8 Ball Pool
We can't go to actual bars anymore, so drinking cheap beer at your go-to dive and betting your pals you'll sink the 8 ball is off the table. But there's virtual version that lets you compete one-on-one or in eight-player tournaments. You can sign up through Facebook and challenge your friends from the comforts of your couch.
Mario Kart Tour
You may have retired your Gamecube a while ago, but luckily, you can still challenge your nearest and dearest to a cutthroat competition of Mario Kart via your phone. Race up to seven other players.
Monopoly
Monopoly is a classic for good reason. And while I can admit it's remarkably less fun when I can't cheat (don't get all high and mighty on me, you did it too), for the rule followers out there, the game's all the same. You can set up a private game with friends and steal Park Place right from under your boyfriend's nose just as you would IRL. Game allows up to four players.
Heads Up! on Houseparty
Instead of downloading the regular Heads Up! app, you'll need Houseparty, which, in case you haven't already been using it for your virtual happy hours, is a group video chat service. In essence, the game is a modern spin on charades and can be used as an add-on to your call. This way you don't even need a separate FaceTime set-up, you can play and chat and drink all in one place.
