This Airport's New Visitor Pass Lets You Meet Your Loved Ones Right at the Gate

While TSA is quite obviously an integral component of our modern-day airport security, I won't lie—I want a man to chase me down at my departure gate with a declaration of his love. Sorry, but I watch too many rom-coms.

Well now, a California-based airport is making that dream more realistic. Ontario International Airport, which is located 40 miles outside of Los Angeles, has unveiled a new program that allows non-travelers to meet their loved ones at the gate thanks to an online visitor pass, Travel + Leisure reports.

"We all remember the excitement of being able to meet arriving family and friends as they get off the plane," ONT Public Safety Administrator Dean Brown said in a press release, according to T+L. "ONT+ is a way to bring back some of that experience from decades ago, in a safe and secure manner."

You will be able to use the ONT+ program like a ticket that lets you pass through the TSA checkpoints, though visitors will be expected to similarly follow security guidelines, like no large liquids. TSA PreCheck and Clear are also not available with your visitor pass. You can fill out an application online within seven days of your planned visit and an email copy will be sent straight to your inbox.

Seattle has introduced a similar program, dubbed the SEA Visitor Pass that lets non-ticketed passengers through the airport. Pittsburgh and Tampa tested their own iterations, but those were later suspended.