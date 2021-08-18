OpenTable Adds New Features for Restaurant Safety & Entry Requirements

Indoor dining? Outdoor dining? Vaccine mandates? As the rules and guidelines for dining continuously evolve, it can be hard to keep track of how to go and safely enjoy a meal. In some cities and states, proof of vaccine or a negative COVID-19 test is required for entry. And in others, well, implementing any sort of COVID-19 related entry rules could result in getting an establishment’s liquor license yanked. Thankfully, you don’t need to become public health expert to navigate the precarious world of dining out, thanks to OpenTable.

The restaurant reservation tool's new Dine On campaign offers new features for diners and restaurants alike. The company has updated its platforms to encourage diners to patronize local restaurants and to support small businesses that may be struggling with the constant flux of the pandemic. Perhaps more exciting is the Verified for Entry feature, which will allow restaurants to tag diners as “verified to enter” once they’ve met the entry criteria. Once a diner receives approval for that restaurant they are cleared for future entries to that restaurant and any other restaurant within the same group. It’s essentially a fast pass for restaurant reservations.

Additionally, OpenTable also offers a “Proof of Vaccination” guidance, so that restaurants can display their requirements on their profiles, so there are no surprises once a diner arrives, and for more COVID-conscious diners, a way to identify if their desired dining experience meets their own COVID-19 safety requirements.

And, if you don’t want to scroll through each restaurant to figure out their stance on vaccine requirements, OpenTable has also created an interactive map, which is updated daily. Whether you’re trying to figure out the rules in your area, or looking for a place where you know everyone is on the same page as you, these features are essential in navigating our ever-changing dining landscape.