'Oppenheimer' Tripled the Number of Visitors to Manhattan Project National Park

Oppenheimer has the most Academy Award nominations of any film this year. Christopher Nolan's "operatic tragedy" stars Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Florence Pugh, and Robert Downey Jr. and traces the invention of the atomic bomb in the second quarter of the 20th century. As the film progresses we're taken through the Los Alamos, New Mexico site where the ultra-secret Manhattan Project was primarily developed.

The film grapples with the fallout (nuclear, emotional, political) of creating one of the most destructive weapons in human history. It presents a new lens in which to consider one of the most well-known events in the US—but Oppenheimer is not the only way to access the memory of this history. Manhattan Project National Historical Park comprises three different sites in Hanford, Washington; Los Alamos; and Oak Ridge, Tennessee. The site was established back in 2015, and preserves these physical locations and stories related to the scientific and military project.

When Oppenheimer was released, it brought a surge of renewed interest in the national park. According to NPS data, the number of visitors to the Manhattan Project National Park sites doubled in the month leading up to the film's release in June 2023, compared to June 2022 visitation data. In July 2023, the number of visitors nearly quadrupled compared to July 2022. These elevated figures continued through the end of the year. All told, 60,100 people visited the park in 2023, compared to 27,265 people in 2022. In fact, 2023 had the highest number of visitors for the park in any year since the pandemic began in 2020.

Manhattan Project National Park superintendent Wendy Berhman told Thrillist that national park visitation is driven by a number of factors "ranging from visitor preferences, local and regional tourism trends and special events such as the release of the Oppenheimer film." Visitors to the park driven by the success of Oppenheimer, she said, have peppered rangers with questions including "Was the movie filmed here?," "What was Oppenheimer really like?" and "of course they often inquire about the accuracy of the film," she added.

With Berhman's help, we have answered some of these—and related—questions below, along with tips on how to plan an Oppenheimer-inspired national park adventure of your own.

Was Oppenheimer filmed at Manhattan Project National Park?

Yes, it was. The NPS actually offers a guide to the main filming locations at the Los Alamos site where Oppenheimer was filmed. The movie was filmed at the park in the summer of 2022. Four historic buildings, including the Oppenheimer house where Robert Oppenheimer and his wife Kitty lived during the construction of the bomb, were used for filming.