Oprah Handed Out Tequila Shots in Her Pajamas on a Cruise Ship and We Are Not Worthy

Of all the ways Oprah has influenced society, her "live your best life" mantra may be the most impactful. And that's probably because the media mogul leads by iconic example, as proven by her latest video post on Instagram, in which she hands out tequila shots to a bunch of lucky revelers aboard a cruise ship while wearing her pajamas.
Clearly, our invite must have been lost in the mail.
Oprah, who hosted an epic O Magazine-curated "Girls Get Away" cruise in the Caribbean with her best friend Gayle King and a bunch of lucky passengers last week, seemed to be thoroughly enjoying her time on board. Her Instagram post featured her arriving to some sort of party on the Holland America ship donning some (very nice) pajamas, handing out a bunch of tequila shots with the sort of boisterous joy and energy only Oprah is capable of. Add to that the fact that she's doing so while singing along to "Lady Marmalade" and you'll understand why hordes of her followers were experiencing some serious FOMO.
If you foolishly questioned why an Oprah party is one you never decline an invite to, let this be a lesson.
h/t Mashable
