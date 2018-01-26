Oprah Reveals Her Secret Method for Removing Dog Poop Stains

Oprah, a name not only synonymous with a sprawling media empire, presidential caliber speeches and your mother's favorite book club, has ventured into a new area of housekeeping that no one saw coming: dog poop.
Oh yeah, she went there.
She unveiled her knack for removing dog poop stains on Vanity Fair's "Secret Talent Theatre" series, showing that no turd can stand in Oprah's way. Or carpet. Oprah's had 21 dogs throughout her life, so she's no stranger to mopping up the occasional brown or greenish yellow stain. To scrub the poo away, Oprah uses copious amounts of soda water, lots of blotting and dish soap. It works like a charm.
In the video, her excitement is palpable. She whoops and hollers while her recipe does its magic. No one hopes you have to do this at home, but if you do, you can thank your lucky stars for Oprah Winfrey and her 21 dogs.
