Even Oprah Has To Spell Her Name Out to Starbucks Baristas

Starbucks baristas may be pros at dealing with your morning grumpiness and slinging complicated beverages in record time, but there's one skill they all seem to struggle with: spelling names correctly. Getting your name butchered on your cappuccino cup has become as synonymous with the mega coffee chain as long lines and pumpkin spice lattes. Apparently, even Oprah -- one of the most famous people on the planet -- can't escape the subtle slight.
Oprah recently revealed that even she has to spell her name to whoever's taking her order at Starbucks. Yes, that Oprah. The one with just one name, and who's been hugely famous for nearly 30 years. Billionaire media tycoons: they're just like us!
In a recent interview during the press tour for the new movie A Wrinkle In Time, E! News asked Oprah and her co-stars Mindy Kaling and Reese Witherspoon a few questions about which errands they still run themselves. Witherspoon said she still pumps her own gas (Kaling and Oprah don't), and Oprah says she still pays bills herself. Then, while describing that she also does her own ordering at Starbucks, Oprah interjected as Kaling wondered aloud what it would be like for a barista to write "Oprah" on a Starbucks cup: "Oh my god," she said. "I just went two days ago and the woman said, 'Name?', and I said 'Oprah,' and she said 'How do you spell that?'"
What?!?
Now, it's possible this employee was just so incredibly nervous to be serving the legendary Queen of Daytime TV that they simply went about their routine to remain calm, in hopes of making doubly sure they weren't going to misspell one of the most famously unique celebrity names of all time. Or it's possible this person just didn't know who Oprah was, in which case, god help us all.
In any case, next time your almond milk macchiato comes scrawled with some truly insane spelling of your name, just remember it's not you, it's them.
h/t Delish
