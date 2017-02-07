If You Had a Computer With a DVD Drive, You Might Be Owed Money

There's a lot to be sorted still, but you can submit a claim online or via mail until July 1, 2017 and receive up to $10 per drive you owned that was from one of the above companies. However, the claim form doesn't ask for much information, like the model of the computer or whether you have any proof that you owned a computer at all.

If you ultimately need proof to submit your claim, it could be a problem for basically anyone but gonzo hoarders who save 14-year-old receipts for computers that are probably long gone. Once your claim is submitted you get a confirmation that says they will "send you additional instructions via email shortly after the claims deadline." That email will include "a variety of electronic payment formats including PayPal, Google Wallet, Amazon Balance, and others in order to receive an instant payment."