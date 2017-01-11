News

This Blurry Slice of Ham is 2017's First Great Optical Illusion

By Published On 01/06/2017 By Published On 01/06/2017
ham optical illusion
Reddit | MelvinDickpictweet

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Workouts That Are So Last Year, and What to Do Instead

We're not all that far removed from The Case of the Girl's Missing Legs, but there's already a confounding new image that has Reddit trying to figure out what the hell is going on. 

The image in question is a package of sliced ham brought to account for itself by user MelvinDickpictweet on Reddit in a post simply titled "This sliced ham looks like it's out of focus." On its own, the ham package is not that exciting, but there's something strange about this ham. And unlike when you said that while cleaning out your fridge, this shouldn't make you sick.

Though, there's a chance this ham could induce motion sickness. It looks blurry. But give it a second look. Focus on the wood grain. The grid at the bottom of the tray. The slice edges at the bottom edge of the ham.

This picture is totally in focus.

It's early in the year, so it's nice that this image won't totally break your brain like that list of the best optical illusions of 2016 as voted on by scientists. Some of those can make you go cross-eyed forever.

h/t Digg

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Dustin Nelson is a News Writer with Thrillist. He holds a Guinness World Record but has never met the fingernail lady. He’s written for Sports Illustrated, Rolling Stone, Men’s Journal, The Rumpus, and other digital wonderlands. Follow him @dlukenelson.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
How Much Money You Need to Make to Buy a Home in America

related

READ MORE
This Pillow Costs $150 and Looks Like a Giant Dick

related

READ MORE
McDonald's New Sriracha Big Mac Is Here

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like