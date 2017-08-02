This Weird Optical Illusion Gives a Groom Hooves in His Wedding Photo

Couples spend an immense amount of time making sure their wedding photos are perfect. They hope to make memories they'll cherish for the rest of their lives. This couple's wedding photo is proof that you can create memorable photos in myriad ways. For instance, you could make yourself look like a satyr. It's absolutely a memorable thing to do.
The couple's wedding photo has gone viral, receiving more than 56,000 up-votes and 1,400 comments on Reddit after the groom, Liam, shared the strange photo. The image features Liam and bridge Emily
engaging in dressage dancing at their wedding. However, the bride's dress somehow perfectly obscures portions of both of Liam's legs creating the illusion that his legs get very skinny before they turn into creepy satyr hooves.
Redditors would never say neigh to an opportunity like this. So, they laughed along with Liam they best way they know how: puns.
"Looks like you two are in a stable relationship," opined one commenter. Another noted Liam was "fauning all over her."
Hopefully, the couple got some other photos at their wedding. Or maybe this is all they need. It's a personal choice, and you have to admit that this is a memorable photo.
h/t Mashable
