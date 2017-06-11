News

The 'OITNB' Cast Covered 'Peeno Noir' from 'Kimmy Schmidt' and It's Perfect

By Published On 03/24/2016 By Published On 03/24/2016

While the new season of "Orange Is the New Black" is still almost three looong months away, the ladies of Litchfield have gloriously returned with a cover of "Peeno Noir" from another hit Netflix show, "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt." And as you can imagine, it's freaking awesome. 

The new prison-themed song is called "Honey Jar," and it's perhaps the biggest thing to happen to "Peeno Noir" since actor Tituss Burgess announced his own brand of actual pinot noir. Of course, the cover lacks Burgess' fabulously big vocals, but it's full of hilarious lyrics that rival the original's, such as "Steal a car / Forge credit cards / Prison bars / You know that you went to far / Find out who your bunkmates are" and "Honey jar / Seduce a guard / That guy Ben is muscular," among others. And don't forget the chorus: "HOOONEEEEEEEEEY JAAARRRRRRRRRRR!" 

So, while the original "Peeno Noir" is Titus Andromedon's "ode to black penis," the all-new "Honey Jar" is fitting ode prison hooch. It's perfect, and it might just hold you over until "Kimmy Schmidt" returns on April 15th. Season four of "Orange Is the New Black" will hit your Netflix on June 17th. 

Alright, everyone all together now: HOOONEEEEEEEEEY JAAARRRRRRRRRRR! Oh, and here's the original "Peeno Noir" music video for good measure:

Tony Merevick is Cities News Editor at Thrillist and is crying from happiness right now. Send news tips to news@thrillist.com and follow him on Twitter @tonymerevick.

