Watch the Sky at 7:35 Tonight to See the Antares Rocket Launch

If you live on the East Coast and have a good view of the horizon, there's a good chance you'll be able to catch a glimpse of a major rocket launch early Monday night. Best of all, you won't need to go anywhere near Florida in order to see it.

After a faulty cable glitch caused a 24-hour delay on Sunday, Orbital ATK's Antares rocket is currently scheduled to blast off from NASA's Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia at 7:40pm EST on Monday for a resupply mission to the International Space Station. Sure, delivering supplies to the ISS probably doesn't mean much to you, but witnessing a badass rocket launch could be pretty cool, right? Well, according to NASA, millions of people along the East Coast will actually be able to see the rocket blaze through the sky tonight, especially if the clear weather holds. You'll have to look to the right place in the sky at the right time, though.