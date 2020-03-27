Girl Scouts Just Expanded Online Cookie Orders to Everyone

It seems like just yesterday that your only conduit to Samoas, Thin Mints, and Tagalongs were your friendly neighborhood Girl Scouts -- but they won't be making the rounds amid COVID-19 restrictions. Today, the green-vested youth organization is giving consumers absolute control of their cookie destiny, by allowing anyone to order boxes online.
The organization announced in a press release on Friday that, for health and safety reasons, the Girl Scout cookie program has halted all in-person sales nationwide. Instead, consumers can now buy or donate cookies at girlscouts.org/cookiecare.
This is not the first time the cookies have been available. Prior to the new initiative, you could get a Girl Scout's personal "Digital Cookie" link to order boxes on the internet. But a Girl Scout connection becomes increasingly difficult for many as they get older and enter grown-up circles totally devoid of children, save for the occasional glaring baby in a passing stroller. (If you do happen to know a pint-sized entrepreneur, you can still use the Digital Cookie platform.)
Keep an eye out for "virtual cookie booths" in the future--AKA Girl Scouts using social media (with supervision) to make sales pitches and organize distribution. It all sounds very adorable, and it's heartening to see an organization that prides itself on tradition quickly adjusting their methods in these strange times.
“For 108 years, Girl Scouts has been there in times of crisis and turmoil,” said Girl Scouts of the USA CEO Sylvia Acevedo in the release. “And today we are stepping forward with new initiatives to help girls, their families, and consumers connect, explore, find comfort, and take action.”
