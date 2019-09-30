Living, Breathing Lucky Charm Beats Cancer Twice and Wins $4.6 Million Lottery

An Oregon man has figuratively and literally won the lottery of life. His incredible story might leave you believing there's such thing as good luck.
Stu MacDonald of Bend, Oregon has beaten cancer not once, but twice, in his life. But another stroke of luck came after he finished his treatment: The Beaver state resident won the state lottery, valued at $4.6 million, on September 7.
"I am a very lucky guy," MacDonald said in a statement released by the Oregon Lottery. "I survived cancer twice and here I am. This is amazing."
MacDonald went with a bulk sum payment and took home $1.56 million after taxes -- a nice chunk of change for the cancer-defying Oregonian.
Between 2015 and 2017, the Oregon Lottery has brought in more than $28.9 million in proceeds to support parks, public educations, and economic development. So although MacDonald technically won the jackpot, one can argue that everyone wins a little bit when funds from the lottery support public policies. You can call MacDonald a good luck charm.
