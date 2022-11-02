'The Oregon Trail' Will Soon Be Available to Play on Nintendo Switch

The Oregon Trail brings up so many fond memories…well the video game does at least. The real thing? Not so much. Although the strategy game was first released in 1971, it wasn't until recently that it earned iconic cult-classic status thanks to the pining of nostalgic millennials everywhere. Now, it's making a comeback in a big way.

At the end of November, you'll be able to play the cultural phenomenon on Steam, Nintendo Switch, and Microsoft Store. So you know what that means, non-stop fires, dysentery and despair, now in HD.

The official successor to the game is said to take a modern twist on the trials and tribulations of the original. You'll get started by hand picking your traveling party and stocking your wagon with supplies. But make your choices carefully, the events in this game are selected randomly and just about anything can happen.