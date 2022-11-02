'The Oregon Trail' Will Soon Be Available to Play on Nintendo Switch
The cult classic acts as a strategy-based survival game where almost anything can happen.
The Oregon Trail brings up so many fond memories…well the video game does at least. The real thing? Not so much. Although the strategy game was first released in 1971, it wasn't until recently that it earned iconic cult-classic status thanks to the pining of nostalgic millennials everywhere. Now, it's making a comeback in a big way.
At the end of November, you'll be able to play the cultural phenomenon on Steam, Nintendo Switch, and Microsoft Store. So you know what that means, non-stop fires, dysentery and despair, now in HD.
The official successor to the game is said to take a modern twist on the trials and tribulations of the original. You'll get started by hand picking your traveling party and stocking your wagon with supplies. But make your choices carefully, the events in this game are selected randomly and just about anything can happen.
No matter how prepared you think you might be, nothing can prepare you for the dangers of the trail. Expect to struggle on your way to the final destination, blizzards, broken limbs, wagon fires and the threat of starvation await. Really light stuff.
Amid all that chaos, you'll also get a chance to compete in hunting mini-games and meet a few historic figures. Maybe you’ll also learn a thing or two on the way.
An official release date hasn't been announced yet, but the game trailer teases November 14 as a date to be mindful of. The Oregon Trail will cost $29.99 on the Nintendo eShop.