Oreo Is Teaming Up with Barefoot Wine for a Cookie-Flavored Red Blend

Sometimes in life, the only solution for a situation is downing an entire box of Oreo's with a bottle of Malbec. It's good for the soul, really. Now, you can kill two birds with one stone thanks to the cookie maker's latest collaboration with Barefoot Wine: A red blend inspired by its crispy Thins.

That's right. A cookie-flavored wine, which takes the whole vino and chocolate pairing to a new—but arguably great—extreme. The blend, which will officially be available beginning December 9, features notes of oak, blackberry, and dark cherries with the more obvious chocolate, cookie, and creme flavors.

"Everyone knows that red wine pairs well with chocolate, but Oreo Thins and America’s most-loved wine, BarefootWine, are collaborating to take this classic combination to a whole new delicious level," brand manager for Oreo Sydney Kranzmann said in a statement to Thrillist.

The limited-edition creation will be available exclusively through the Barefoot site, and each Barefoot x Oreo Thins Red Blend delivery comes with two bottles of 750mL wine and a package of Oreo Thins for $24.99.